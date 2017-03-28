Happy Healthy Smart symposium hopes to make community better

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Community Design Center and the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization are hosting a symposium to receive ideas on how to make the community better.

The groups hope the free event will help them find ways to connect to the community and make the area happier, healthier and smarter. The event will include screenings of short documentary films, discussions and more. Panelists will include: David Vega-Barachowitz, Philip Erickson and East Tennessee experts.

The public session will focus on community-wide issues and will be at the East Tennessee History Center Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The design professionals’ session will focus on topics for architects, planners and others on Thursday at The Square Room from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

