Foothills Community Players to perform ‘Steel Magnolias’

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Foothills Community Players hope to bring a lot of laughs to Maryville in April.

The theater group will be performing “Steel Magnolias” from April 20-23 at Second Harvest Food Bank. Many may know the story line from Dolly Parton‘s 1989 hit movie of the same name.

Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door. Group discounts are available.

The organization will be performing more plays during the 2017 season, including “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”