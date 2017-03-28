ETCH names comfort dog in honor of former oncology patient

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Children’s Hospital introduced its patients to a new four legged employee Tuesday. Her name is Farley, and she is the hospital’s first ever full time facility support employee. Her job description includes bringing comfort and happiness to everyone at the hospital.

She received her name in honor of ETCH oncology patient, Kristyn Farley, who passed away last year.

Sue Wilburn, Farley’s guardian, said, “Farley has never met a person, I don’t care what age, who they are, what they are, that she doesn’t assume should come up and pet her.”

Farley’s employment is covered by a grant from PetSmart Charities. Her daily expenses are paid for through a fund created by hospital volunteers.

Farley works in the human resources department and will begin a puppy training program soon that will allow her to work more closely with patients.