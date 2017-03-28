Duck Duck Goose kids consignment event returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Popular weekend children’s clothing consignment event “Duck Duck Goose” is returning! It’s happening March 29 – April 1 at the Knoxville Expo Center. According to the organizations website the merchandise available will span more than 90,000 square feet.

Shopping will be open to the public starting Wednesday.

There are a few steps to follow if you are interesting in becoming a consignor:

1: Complete and online registration on the Duck Duck Goose website and pay the $5 registration fee. The number of consignors is limited to the first 2,000 who register.

2: Hanging, tagging, and pricing your items. You must follow the detailed instructions posted here.

3: Order bar codes online. You can print them at home and add them to your item’s tags.

4: Drop off your items. You must do so at a specific date and time in accordance with your last name. The schedule is posted below.

5: There will a consignors only private sale! It will open Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. before the general public can shop.

6: Pick up or donate any of your unsold items.

7: Collect your check!

Full Schedule for item drop off by first letter of last name:

A-D… Thursday, March 23rd, 10:00am to 3:00pm

E-H… Thursday, March 23rd, 10:00am to 3:00pm

I-N… Friday, March 24th, 10:00am to 3:00pm

O-S… Friday, March 24th, 10:00am to 3:00pm

T-Z… Saturday, March 25th, 10:00am to 3:00pm

For the full details and links to all the resources you need to participate in the event just visit the Duck Duck Goose Website.