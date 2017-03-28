Chief Rausch: ‘When we treat addiction as disease then we’ll make progress’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Members of the Knoxville community came together to express their concerns and get questions answered about the opioid crisis.

Knoxville Police Department Chief David Rausch emphasized the importance of treating addiction like a disease.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that we really have to get people to understand,” said Chief Rausch. ” Addiction is not a choice. Addiction is a disease and when we start understanding that, when we start dealing with it as a disease then we’ll start making progress.”

The event was open to the public and held at West High School Lecture Hall. It was part of an ongoing conversation about the opioid crisis.

In a previous meeting Chief Rausch shared a personal story about his connection to the epidemic.Rausch gave his account while speaking to the state legislature’s opioid task force, saying this is an issue that affects all of us – every family and every community.

