Ceremony to honor Vietnam Veterans to be held at World’s Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, March 29th at 10 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Captain Bill Robinson will conduct a Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at Knoxville’s World’s Fair Park.

Robinson is a retired United States Air Force Captain who a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for seven years and five months. He has the

distinction of being the longest held enlisted POW in U.S. military history.

Music at the ceremony will be provided by Mike Bautz, a retired U.S. Army musician. He

will be joined by vocalist Johnny Goshen.

Everyone is invited to attend.

According to a proclamation on the White House website Vietnam Veterans Day is an important time to remember those who participated in the war:

“Our veterans answered our country’s call and served with honor, and on March 29, 1973, the last of our troops left Vietnam. Yet, in one of the war’s most profound tragedies, many of these men and women came home to be shunned or neglected — to face treatment unbefitting their courage and a welcome unworthy of their example. We must never let this happen again. Today, we reaffirm one of our most fundamental obligations: to show all who have worn the uniform of the United States the respect and dignity they deserve, and to honor their sacrifice by serving them as well as they served us. Half a century after those helicopters swept off the ground and into the annals of history, we pay tribute to the fallen, the missing, the wounded, the millions who served, and the millions more who awaited their return. Our Nation stands stronger for their service, and on Vietnam Veterans Day, we honor their proud legacy with our deepest gratitude.”

