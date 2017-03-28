Butterflies for Hope ride kicks off in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Butterflies for Hope Bike Ride benefiting the fight against Lupus is happening March 31 starting at 3 p.m.

Riders can chose between the 62 and 50 mile routes that head toward Norris Dam, or a shorter 33 and 23 mile loop.

Hot Bagel in Oak Ridge is participating as well by providing dinner after the ride.

Riders of all skill levels and all bike types are welcome. The first 200 registrants will receive a pair of DeFeet socks.

Participants can pick up their packets at 3:30 p.m. at Hot Bagel.

To register visit the Butterflies for Hope website.