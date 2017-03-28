Boys & Girls Club ends after-school programs at 3 Knox County schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley announced they are ending after-school services at South Knoxville Elementary and Lonsdale Elementary and will close the Carter Club.

A spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club said the programming changes are effective at the end of the school year. The board of directors said they made the difficult decision to discontinue the after-school services after a review of their current capacity, geographic proximity of clubs, expenses, and property conditions in conjunction with projected future needs.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” said the Boys and Girls Club in a statement. “Our priority is to serve the needs of Club members. We are working with the affected students and families to identify the opportunity to move to a nearby Boys & Girls Club location or participate in a program offered by a partner organization already working at these schools.”

Organizers said they have already begun helping students transition to other clubs or after school programs. Additionally, they said their staff members will be given first priority for open positions within their organization.

The Boys and Girls Club serves more than 7,200 kids at 19 clubs across Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties.

