2 men arrested after drugs, gun found in Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Hamblen County.

The deputy pulled over the red Pontiac after seeing it go 53 mph in a 35 mph zone on Kidwell Ridge Road. Loud music was coming from the vehicle. It was discovered that the driver, Cody Allen Standifer was driving on a revoked license, and had no proof of insurance or vehicle registration.

The report says the driver and passenger, Billy Ray Fox, appeared nervous and started smoking. After searching the vehicle, law enforcement found several syringes, small bags, a set of digital scales, and a .22-caliber handgun.

The report says a bag of a white crystal-like substance, thought to be methamphetamine, fell out of Fox’s pant leg while he was being placed into the cruiser. The suspect tried to kick it under the vehicle, according to the report. A bag of leafy substance, thought to be marijuana, was also found on Fox.

Stanidfer faces charges for possession of a firearm, drug charges, violation of registration, no insurance, speeding, excessive noise and driving on a revoked license.

Fox faces charges for possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Both men are being held at the Hamblen County Jail.

