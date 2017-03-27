TBI: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas not extended to Mexico and Central America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation addressed “erroneous reports” Monday regarding the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

Josh DeVine of the TBI Tweeted that the AMBER Alert has not been extended to Mexico or Central America. In an official statement TBI says,

“We have not requested an AMBER Alert be issued in Mexico or Central America. We have, through the FBI, shared with law enforcement in Mexico and Central America, relevant information about the case, to include identifying information about both individuals. This is, however, in the name of due dilligence. We have no specific information Tad Cummins took Elizabeth Thomas across the Border.”

MEDIA: There is an erroneous report about the #TNAMBERAlert being extended to Mexico and Central America. Here's our statement: pic.twitter.com/4mNDwmQ3cV — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) March 27, 2017

Thomas is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is described as a white male around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976-ZPT. They may be in the Decatur, Alabama, area.

Anyone with information should call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 375-8654 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

