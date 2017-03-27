Rural/Metro team accredited to handle terror, hazarous situations

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(source: Rural/Metro Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire’s Hazardous Material team was accredited by Tennessee Emergency Management as a level 2 team.

The accreditation means they are equipped to handle major terror and hazardous situations. They are the third level 2 accredited team in the state of Tennessee.

Jeff Devlin, Batallion Chief with Rural/Metro Fire Department said it took a lot of work and commitment for his team to earn the accreditation.

“This accreditation isn’t something we had to do. Knox County didn’t ask us to do this. We did it to demonstrate our commitment to our subscribers. This took many years and work to achieve,” said Devlin.

