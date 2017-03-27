Questions about the ACA for cancer patients or survivors get answers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A program called “Confused About Health Insurance Coverage” will provide answers for cancer patients and survivors about their coverage under the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), the American Health Care Act, or Medicare. David Raubach of Provision will be there answer questions and share information.

It’s happening on March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Provision Health Care. A light meal will be provided at the event.

If you would like to attend you must RSVP. You can do so by calling (865) 546-4661 or by visiting the Cancer Support Community’s Website and clicking the “RSVP Now” button below the calendar.

“Learn how to maximize your insurance benefits and your treatment goals whether you have private insurance, Medicare or are on the ACA exchange. This highly informative program will cover the many nuances of the insurance system in these changing times, including the appeal process. Light meal provided. RSVP.”