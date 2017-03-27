Oliver Springs community raising money to honor legendary high school coach

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Vol Football Player and current high school football coach at Oliver Springs is getting a special honor. Community members started a GoFundMe account to purchase a statue in honor of Coach Garry Kreis.

So far around $2,800 of the $35,000 needed has been raised.

We would like to have built, a statue for Coach Garry Kreis so that we can remember him for generations to come. Coach Kreis has touched many lives throughout his 31 years at Coalfield and through his high school days in Oliver Springs and playing career at the University of Tennessee. This is just a way for us to show our love for him. Please consider donating to this cause. We request a minimum donation of $25, but any and all is appreciated. Thank you. Friends of Coach Garry Kreis

Members of the Oliver Springs community say Coach Kreis has been a positive leader in Oliver Springs. “Coach is one of the best humans I’ve ever known. Happy to donate,” says one donor.

If you would like to contribute or share the GoFundMe click here.