National Quartet Convention coming to Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Musicians will be traveling to Sevier County this week.

The National Quartet Convention will be hosting “NQC Spring Break” at First Baptist Church of Sevierville March 31-April 1.

In September, the NQC will be hosting more musicians at the LeConte Center from September 24-30. Some of the acts include Greater Vision, 11th Hour, Showcase Winner, Ball Brothers and more.

Tickets for the September convention can be purchased by calling 800-846-8499, ext. 1. For a full list of acts, visit the convention’s website.