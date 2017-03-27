Nashville man arrested, accidentally shooting his 13-year-old brother

WKRN Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he accidentally shot his 13-year-old brother in Nashville.

It happened Friday around 6:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike.

According to authorities, Abad Abugumiza and his brother were in the backseat of a car when Abugumiza picked up a handgun and started playing with it.

When he pulled the slide back and let it go, the gun went off, and a bullet hit the 13-year-old’s leg.

The driver then drove to a vacant lot at 330 Wallace Road, where they called police. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives say Abugumiza confessed and bonded out of jail after his arrest.

