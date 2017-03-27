MARYVILLE (WATE) – Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects.

Police released photos of the subjects. They include a woman with blonde hair carrying a box and a man with balding hair.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Ron Fernandez at the Maryville Police Department at (865) 273-3700.

PHOTOS: Maryville Police Department searching for 2 individuals View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Maryville Police Department) (Maryville Police Department) (Maryville Police Department)

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app and sign up for push alerts for breaking news, weather and sports updates.