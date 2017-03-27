Maryville Police Department searching for 2 individuals

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects.
Police released photos of the subjects. They include a woman with blonde hair carrying a box and a man with balding hair.
No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Ron Fernandez at the Maryville Police Department at (865) 273-3700.
