Knoxville’s Change Center to break ground



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Change Center was unveiled last April as a community center in East Knoxville designed to help young people have a safe place that can also help them find a brighter future.

In a matter of days, the 22,000 square feet facility will become a construction site. A groundbreaking will take place Monday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 203 Harriet Tubman street location. The entire community is invited to share in the excitement and take a tour of the facility.

“We moved it from an idea to fundraising and now we’re moving from fundraising to building,” said Chief David Rausch with the Knoxville Police Department.

More than three million dollars was raised to build the center. Leaders are hoping to raise another $700,000 for fixtures and furniture.

“It’s becoming real, more real than it was a month ago,” said Bruce Charles the Chief Financial Officer for the Change Center. “These are our kids. We’re going to keep them safe.”

There will be a space for kids to have robotics competitions or watch movies on a big screen. While time has been passing much has been donated, like arcade games and basketball hoops.

“We needed the Change Center five years ago. So the clock has been ticking for a while on this void that we’ve had in our community,” said Chief Rausch.

Eventually, there is going to be the need for volunteers at the facility, but it’s too soon to sign up. If you’re wanting to help, you can make a financial donation by visiting the Change Center’s website.