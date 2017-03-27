Police: Knoxville man arrested after driving wrong way on I-40W

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested after a vehicle was driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 in Knoxville Saturday.

Investigators say Jerry France was driving a white Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-40W around 1:30 a.m. His brother, Terry France, was a passenger.

The suspect led police on a high-speed chase after refusing to stop. According to the report, the vehicle almost caused multiple head-on collisions.

The car stopped after officers deployed spike strips near the West Hills exit and a road block near the Papermill exit.

The driver refused to get out of the car and tried to pull his arms away from officers.

Police say Jerry France had a strong smell of alcohol. The suspect admitted to drinking more than 12 Budweiser beers at Cotton Eyed Joe, according to the report.

According to police, he said “sorry” multiple times.

Both men were taken into custody.

Jerry France faces charges for DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment and resisting stop, arrest and search.

In the past, Terry France has faced charges for public intoxication, driving while privilege suspended and reckless driving.