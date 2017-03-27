Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating gas station robbery

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station Monday morning.

According to the initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said a black female armed with a handgun robbed the Rocky Top market, located at 10518 Kingston Pike at around 1:13 a.m. Investigators said the woman ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black female in her late 20s to early 30s. The sheriff’s office said she is approximately 5’5”-5’8” and 90-110 pounds. She was wearing dark sunglasses, a gray hoodie and multi-colored (black, white, and cream-colored) pants/leggings at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.