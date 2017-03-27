Jon Gruden puts Josh Dobbs to the test at QB Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) – Former Tennessee standout Josh Dobbs sat across from Jon Gruden for four hours as they went through every moment of his career as a Vol. It started when he stepped on the field for the first time against Alabama back in 2013, to when he waved goodbye at the Music City Bowl.

“The time actually flew by quickly but, we were in there for a cool little minute,” said Josh Dobbs. “He loves football, that’s exactly how it is. Just mashing through film, he just loves the game so you’re around that energy, around that passion, you just love it with him, you’re just going through it and you just lose track of time.”

The former Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Jon Gruden used the time to test the quarterback’s brain.

“I tried to give him a lot of stuff. I tried to give him real fast, try to confuse him, try to make him write fast because I know how he is. I know how he wants to be challenged above the neck. These smart guys, they’re smart for a reason. They can handle a lot of information, it comes to them quickly,” said Gruden.

Gruden says Dobbs’ intelligence makes him more attractive to teams who can use his mind to their advantage.

“That’s got to be a strength of his as a football player. We should have bigger game plans, more audibles, different situations where we can expand on because of his intelligence,” said Gruden. “And his passion to go with it, that is cool.”

After the film session, Gruden took Dobbs out to the field to see if he could practice what he preached.

“I just really wanted to find out how much he’s improved as a passer,” said Gruden.

“We went over my progression at Tennessee, how I’ve improved inside and inside the pocket. So, him just constantly saying, ‘Hey, be a master of third down, a master of – he called it RCE. Recognition, communication and execution. Be a master of those things and if you do that you’ll be a successful quarterback,’” said Dobbs.

Afterwards, the quarterback says it was an overall great day.

“It went really well. It was almost like a glorified practice where we’re in the film room for a couple of hours, you come out on the field, go over the plays and everything. So, it was a lot of fun,” said Dobbs. “Anytime you’re around coach Gruden, he loves football so it was non-stop, non-stop. It was a show I’ve grown up watching so to be on it and have a good day was cool.”

Gruden agreed, adding some high praise for the “Vol For Life.”

“I think you have to spend some time with him. I think you have to be around him to see what we’re talking about. I said this last year, I’m not to say I haven’t been wrong before, but Prescott had the it factor, there’s just the wow it factor that certain people have,” Gruden said. “Russell Wilson had it, Dak Prescott has it, this kid has it.”

The full episode of Josh Gruden’s QB Camp with Dobbs will air on April 16th at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.