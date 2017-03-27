How northern and southern lights form

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The month of March has been marked by a spike in Northern Lights sightings.

Breathtaking photos and videos show bright dancing lights across Western Canada as well as areas of Europe. These lights, known as the aurora borealis or the northern lights. When they occur in the Antarctic Circle they are called the aurora australis or the southern lights.

How do these lights form?

First, you have to think of the Earth as a giant magnet with a magnetic field extending from the Earth’s core to teh area in spece where it meets solar winds.

When a solar storm reaches the Earth, the magnetic field goes to work deflecting the storm.