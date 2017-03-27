East Tennessee rape suspect added to TBI’s most wanted list

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted for aggravated rape of a patient at a nursing home to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Lorenzo Barr Kamada, 36, is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated rape. TBI says the incident occured in October 2016 while Kamanda was employed at Life Care Center of Gray.

According to a document from the Tennessee Board of Nursing, the patient was incapacitated and could not care for herself. The documents show that the roommate of the patient reported it to staff members.

TBI says Kamanda is 5’8 and weights around 140 pounds. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call 10-800-TBI-FIND.