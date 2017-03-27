Coalfield community honors legendary high school coach

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Coalfield High School Football Coach Garry “Chris” Kreis passed away.

His family posted on Facebook that he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and then brain cancer. His family were with him in his final moments.

Before coaching for Coalfield, Kreis was a University of Tennessee football player in the late 60s.

An online fundraiser was created with the goal of building a statue in honor of the coach. More than $2,000 has been raised.

We would like to have built, a statue for Coach Garry Kreis so that we can remember him for generations to come. Coach Kreis has touched many lives throughout his 31 years at Coalfield and through his high school days in Oliver Springs and playing career at the University of Tennessee. This is just a way for us to show our love for him. Please consider donating to this cause. We request a minimum donation of $25, but any and all is appreciated. Thank you. Friends of Coach Garry Kreis

