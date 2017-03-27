Christie to join White House opioid effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to join a White House effort to combat opioid abuse.

A White House official said Monday that the Republican governor will work on an opioid task force that will be announced later this week. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans in advance.

Christie said on his regular radio call-in show Monday that he wouldn’t “jump” any announcement from the president.

The governor has dedicated his final year in office to curbing heroin and prescription drug addiction in his state. Last month, he signed legislation into law which includes a five-day limit for first-time opioid prescriptions and a requirement that insurance cover six months of substance abuse treatment.

Christie met with Trump on the issue in February.

