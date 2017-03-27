Chattanooga Marine Staff Sergeant shot in drive by incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is recovering after being shot in front of Bar Louie near Hamilton Place in Chattanooga on Sunday night.

The call came in a few minutes before 10 p.m.

Police say responding officers found 34-year-old Robert Driver, Jr. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An ambulance took Driver to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a black Nissan 350Z.

Right now, police say they’re following all leads.

A little before noon on Monday, Bar Louie updated their Facebook page with new information about what happened.

The post says,

“Around 10:00, after enjoying dinner and drinks a group of military veterans were near their vehicles, about 100 yards from the restaurant, awaiting the arrival of their Über when they were accosted by a passing vehicle. The culmination of the situatuon being that individual firing a single shot, striking one of the gentleman in the shoulder before speeding off. The authorities were notified, responded in record time, assessed the situation, and the rest is history…. We’re just happy that nobody was seriously injured, and that everyone got to go home to their families last night despite the actions of one irresponsible, trigger-happy individual.”

The post continues:

“We’re a locally run small business that employs 25 hard-working members of the Chattanooga/North Georgia community. College students, family patriarchs, single mothers, and generally hard-working individuals such as myself are proud to work for Bar Louie, and a random hothead with a pistol isn’t going to change the passion to have our business flourish where we stand.”

We confirmed through friends of the victim, Robert Driver, that he is employed as a Staff Sergeant at the Marine Corps recruiting office off of Lee Highway. Bar Louie’s post says Driver had been “enjoying dinner and drinks” and was with a “group of military veterans..near their vehicles” about 100 yards from the restaurant when the shooting happened.

We interviewed Driver back in 2015 one week after the deadly shootings that killed five service members in Chattanooga, as he and his Marine co-workers returned to the recruitment center. Driver appears at 0:48 seconds in the clip below.