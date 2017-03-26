Video shows Elizabeth Thomas sewing, speaking with brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our sister station, WKRN, has obtained home video of Elizabeth Thomas while sewing with her brother.

The video comes courtesy of Wayne County Now, who released the video in an effort to get Elizabeth’s voice heard by the public.

In the video, Elizabeth can been seen sewing a Confederate flag with her brother.

Elizabeth Thomas was last seen on March 13 after she was dropped off at the Shoney’s in Columbia by a friend around 8 a.m.

She was reported missing later that same day by her parents and is believed to be in the company of 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who is believed to be armed with two handguns.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

He faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

As of Saturday afternoon, the TBI had received 985 tips, with 116 still open and being pursued.