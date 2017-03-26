Tennessee Valley Cat Fanciers 40th Anniversary Cat Show at Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Valley Cat Fanciers 40th Anniversary Cat Show happened Sunday at Chilhowee Park.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet and learn about more than 40 breeds of cats. 225 cats in total were expected to attend.

Ten judges from around the country handed out awards for kittens and adult cats.

A new addition to this year’s show was the agility segment. This is where cats of any breed or age can learn a racetrack of obstacles, runs, jumps and hoops in as fast a time as possible. The club invited Jill Archibald of CFA to be the Ringmaster. Some of the cats received regional and national titles as Agility Masters and Agility Champions.

Community rescue groups were encouraged to participate in the non-pedigree judging. Many of these feline rescues will also have adoptable cats and kittens.

Cats and their humans we able to go shopping in the vendor area as well.