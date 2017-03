SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters received a call of a house fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday and were on their way to the scene within 3 minutes.

It happened on Red Bank Circle in Sevierville.

When firefighters arrived the home was completely engulfed in flames and the family was outside.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the home is a total loss.

Red Cross arrived on the scene to help the family find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.