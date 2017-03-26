One man dead after single car crash in Bell County, Ky.

MELDRUM, Ky. (WATE) – One man is dead after a single car accident Sunday morning along “Old Pineville Pike” near Highway 25-E in Meldrum, Kentucky according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Robyn Tyler Collins, 24, was on his way to work when he lost control of his vehicle and ran through a guard rail. Collins’ vehicle then rolled three times, coming to a rest on its top.

Officers say Collins was not wearing his seat belt during the incident and was ejected from the vehicle.

Rescue crews administered CPR to Collins on the scene and transported him to Middlesboro ARH hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Investigators say wet roads were a contributing factor in the accident. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash.