Hundreds of East Tennesseans race for down syndrome awareness

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee (DSAD) held their 1st annual Knoxville race for down syndrome awareness Sunday afternoon.

Although World Down Syndrome Day was recognized across the country on March 21st, the race was one of the many activities set to raise awareness toward the genetic disorder and the special day.

More than 200 East Tennesseans participated in the race which was held at Third Creek Greenway near West High School.

The race featured both a 5k running event and a 3.2k walking event. All participants of either race were given a pair of crazy socks to symbolize and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

The DSAG is a volunteer-led organization and a parent-initiated organization developed to provide information and support to families of individuals with Down syndrome.

The organization also strives to raise awareness within the community about the abilities of individuals with down syndrome and the benefits of their inclusion into society.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s