Hundreds of East Tennesseans race for down syndrome awareness

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee (DSAD) held their 1st annual Knoxville race for down syndrome awareness Sunday afternoon.

Although World Down Syndrome Day was recognized across the country on March 21st, the race was one of the many activities set to raise awareness toward the genetic disorder and the special day.

More than 200 East Tennesseans participated in the race which was held at Third Creek Greenway near West High School.

The race featured both a 5k running event and a 3.2k walking event. All participants of either race were given a pair of crazy socks to symbolize and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

The DSAG is a volunteer-led organization and a parent-initiated organization developed to provide information and support to families of individuals with Down syndrome.

The organization also strives to raise awareness within the community about the abilities of individuals with down syndrome and the benefits of their inclusion into society.