Crews respond to overnight housefire

WATE 6 On Your Side
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Villa Road at approximately 2:30 Sunday morning.

The call was put in by a neighbor. Firefighters found the homeowner safely outside when they arrived. Smoke and flames were coming from roof.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the attic. Electrical utilities disconnected for safety reasons.

It is unsure at this time if the resident will require temporary assistance from the American Red Cross

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

