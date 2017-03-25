Search for Hawkins County stolen lawn mower leads to 11 marijuana plants

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – Hawkins County Detectives went to a home in Church Hill during the search for a stolen lawnmower. While waiting outside the home for someone to answer the door, they noticed several marijuana plants growing in foam cups in a window near the porch.

That’s when the resident, Jimmy Hurst, 65, arrived at home. He then signed a consent to search form, allowing the detectives inside.

The stolen lawnmower, which Hurst had unknowingly purchased, was found in his yard.

The detectives also discovered two sets of electronic scales, a pipe with burnt marijuana residue, 11 jars containing green plant residue, a loaded .45 caliber Colt Ruger Blackhawk revolver, a .22 caliber LR Savage rifle, and ammunition.

Hurst has previously been convicted of a felony in Texas in 1987.

He was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or stored, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hurst remains in the Hawkins County jail with no bond pending arraignment Monday.

