POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says one man is behind bars after assaulting his mother and firing a gun through her front door.

Virginia Marsee, 78, was treated at UT Hospital for injuries she received when her son, Jerry Harrison, 64, repeatedly hit her in the head with a gun.

Harrison is charged with aggravated assault and his being held in the Knox County Detention Facility on a $20,000 bond.

No information about the motivation for the attack was given.