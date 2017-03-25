Police: Nashville woman wakes up to man standing in her doorway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after Metro police said he broke into an apartment in the West End area while two women were asleep inside.

According to an arrest affidavit, 66-year-old James Thompson allegedly used a stool to get into a window at an apartment on Hayes Street early Friday morning.

Metro police said the victim woke up and spotted a man with a gray beard looking into her room from her doorway at the Lee Apartments. The victim told police Thompson grabbed her purse and ran.

According to the victim and her roommate, the man could not get out of the door so he climbed back through the window and fled.

Police were able to find fingerprints on the window and the victims positively identified Thompson as the suspect.

He was found walking nearby but did not admit to breaking into the apartment. The victim’s purse was found behind a dumpster.

Thompson was booked into the Metro jail and is charged with aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $25,000