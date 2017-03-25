Plane traveling from Florida to Tennessee crashes, killing 4

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A plane that was traveling from Florida to Tennessee crashed Saturday afternoon, killing four people.

According to WIAT, the plane went down in Blount County, Alabama, around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the wing came off and debris was scattered across of the area.

The passengers on the plane included two teens, 14 and 16-years-old, and two adults, ages 43 and 45.

It was not immediately clear what part of Tennessee they were headed to.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.