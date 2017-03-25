KPD investigating shooting in Lonsdale Homes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lonsdale Homes community that occurred Saturday night according to the department’s official twitter account.
The Knoxville Police Department dispatch also confirms the shooting but could not provide any other information regarding the incident.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a photographer on the scene and will continue to update this story as details are released.
For the latest breaking news and coverage download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.