Knox County Sheriff searching for missing woman with mental illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. Annalese McLain was last seen at her home on Shelton Road at 9 p.m. Friday.

McLain is described as a white female, approximately 5’3″, 120 pounds, with sandy blonde/brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, a dark grey Columbia jacket, and dark turquoise Converse shoes. She suffers from mental illness and may become violent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at (865) 215-2243.