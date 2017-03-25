Nashville 13-year-old injured in accidental shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in south Nashville Friday night.

According to Nashville Metro police, it happened in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike at 6:45 p.m.

Three teenagers were in a car when the 13-year-old was shot in the leg by someone else in the vehicle, police said.

The driver then drove to a vacant lot at 330 Wallace Road, where they called police. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police said Youth Services is looking into what happened.

No additional information was released.

