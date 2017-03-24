Suspected dealer arrested during McMinn County meth bust

ATHENS (WATE) – A man in Athens was charged after a large meth bust in McMinn County.

Jason C. Johnson, 33, of Athens was charged with possession of a schedule VI and II controlled substance for resale. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation from Loudon County.

McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said they confiscated 200 grams of methamphetamine during the bust. Sheriff Joe Guy said Johnson was arrested after a several months-long investigation by the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force, The McMinn Co Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department.

“It was a very successful operation by all three agencies working together,” said Sheriff Guy. “And this is a significant amount of meth that is now off the street. Mr Johnson has been a problem, but he is now in custody. We hope this sends a message to others who deal drugs in McMinn County: No matter who you are or where you are, local law enforcement agencies are working together, and we are coming to get you.”

Johnson is in the McMinn County Jail under a $90,000 bond.