Silent auction, dinner benefits scholarship fund named for slain Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A silent auction and dinner was held Friday night to honor a teenager shot and killed in her home last November.

Emma Walker was a cheerleader at Central High School and hoped to be a neonatal nurse when she grew up. Shortly after her death, a scholarship fund was set up in her name to be given to a Central student with a 3.0 GPA who wants to enter the medical field.

The school has already raised $10,000 but hopes to raise $25,000 to keep the scholarship going for years to come.

“With Emma, you know with as many lives as she’s touched her at Central and just here in this community, you know to see her touching lives across the country and across the world, it’s really amazing because a lot of people now know her story,” said health science teacher Chris Hammond.

A number of items were up for auction including an autographed Marcus Mariota jersey and other signed memorabilia from celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Butch Jones and Phillip Fulmer.