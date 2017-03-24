Proposed federal budget would cut Knox County Mobile Meal funding in half

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In the days following the Trump administration’s budget proposal, Health and Human Services programs are one area that would see budgets shrink. Knox County Mobile Meals, part of the national Meals on Wheels program, is funded through the Community Action Committee which receives federal funds.

“It would be extremely difficult to make up for half of the federal funds. We would go back to a time where there would be people on the waiting list, things of that sort.” said Barbara Kelly, executive director of the Committee Action Committee.

Right now, 486 daily meals in Knox County are funded through federal dollars now facing cuts. Another 418 meals are funded through donations, volunteer groups and non-profits.

“Our hope that the people in Congress that have supported this program for decades are still there. Our job is to continue to do the work.” said Kelly.

Kelly says the CAC and Mobile Meals are encouraging community members to spend a morning volunteering to deliver meals Monday through Friday. Kelly says through first hand experiences, she believes, volunteers will be able to share personal stories with elected officials.

More than 70 percent of seniors that use Mobile Meals are over 70. The Knox County program serves 400 clients over the age of 80, according to Mobile Meals.

The cost for food, packaging, and delivery is $3.40 a per meal. That’s $17 a week and $884 a year, according to numbers provided by Mobile Meals.

“They come regularly and sometimes I start to talk with them. I’m here by myself and I just love to have company.” said John Wallace Nipper.

Nipper lives alone and receives Mobile Meals weekly. He says he loves the company and that it isn’t just about the meal delivery for him.

“The food is secondary as far as the contact they make with me is what really counts.” said Nipper.

Kelly says above all she wants to reassure seniors and the community that the budget is just a proposal and business will proceed as usual.