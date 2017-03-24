Police chase ends on Farragut High School football field

FARRAGUT (WATE) – A Knoxville man is in custody after a pursuit in West Knox County ended at Farragut High School Friday morning.

Christopher Jaekel, 24, will be charged with felony evading. He was already wanted for two failure to appear warrants.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a 1996 black and white Honda Accord just before noon in the Cedar Bluff area, but the driver, identified as Jaekel, refused to stop.

Officers gave pursuit, but called it off just before Jaekel crashed the Accord on Campbell Station Road across the street from Farragut High School. Jaekel got out of the car and ran through the school’s football field, where he was found by officers and taken into custody.

Jaekel has a criminal history that includes possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, resisting, theft, burglary, evading, and public intoxication.