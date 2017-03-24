Knoxville Red Cross teaches Heimlich maneuver; Technique saves Wisconsin teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A high school freshman from La Crosse, Wisconsin is getting recognition for his Heimlich heroics. The boy didn’t waste any time jumping in to help his choking classmate. Surveillance video from the cafeteria is going viral after a student starts choking, motioning for help.

“We couldn’t tell if Will was choking or if he was just laughing and talking at the same time. What eventually gave it away was the redness in his face and then the hand motions to his neck,” said Ian Brown, the boy who saved his friend.

Brown saw his friend struggling to breathe, so he performed the Heimlich maneuver four times until the food dislodged from his throat. The teenager learned the technique during first aid training.

In Knoxville, the Red Cross teaches classes for emergency situations like this.

Kristin Manuel, a senior volunteer specialist at Red Cross said, “It definitely is a life saving method. We have to breathe in order to live and if something is stuck in our throat, we obviously cannot do that. You never know when you may actually have to perform this.”

Back blows are meant to dislodge an item, while abdominal thrusts help to deflate the lungs, pushing out the food stuck in a person’s throat.

The Red Cross volunteers gave a demonstration of the Heimlich maneuver, but in reality, it would be much more forceful to try to save a person’s life.

Manual adds, “You can actually do damage to people so that’s where the training is very important.”

The Heimlich maneuver is different whether you’re standing, lying down, if you’re a child or pregnant. Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional, accidental death, according to the national safety council. The technique has been credited with saving more than 100,000 lives since the technique was created in 1974.