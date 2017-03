KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with dementia.

Officers say Charles Hazelwood, 75, is missing from the Cadbury Drive area. He recently suffered a stroke and also has early dementia.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and is not believed to be in a vehicle. Police shared a photo of Hazewood, but said he has lost weight since it was taken.

Anyone with information on Hazelwood’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.