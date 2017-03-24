How to prevent bad home repair during Spring weather

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding homeowners about construction-related scams during the spring season.

“The Department is dedicated to helping Tennesseans make smart, informed decisions,” said TDCI Deputy Commissioner Brian McCormack. “Before signing a contract to authorize any construction or repairs, we urge consumers to always conduct research and verify a professional’s credentials.”

According to the department, there are ways to prevent work from “shoddy repair companies” and “problem contractors”:

Research: Different types of work may require different licensure. Visit Verify.TN.Gov to make sure a contractor has the right license to work in the state. Call the contractor’s board (615-741-8307) or email contractors.home-improvement@tn.gov to look into complaint and disciplinary history. Only hire licensed professionals. Ask the contractor for everyone’s name who will be working on the project. Get many bids. Get a written contract. Do not may more than one-third down and do not let payments go ahead of work. Do not pay with cash. Do not sign over your insurance check. Make sure the contractor is insured to cover worker’s compensation, damage and liability insurance. Make sure the contractor gets the correct permit for code inspections. Research the contractor with the Better Business Bureau.

The agency also says to do not hire:

Someone who goes door-to-door

Someone who only can offer services for short-time

Someone who has an unmarked vehicle or does not want to make a written contract

Someone who wants more than half of the cost upfront