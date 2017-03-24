How to prevent bad home repair during Spring weather

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reminding homeowners about construction-related scams during the spring season.
“The Department is dedicated to helping Tennesseans make smart, informed decisions,” said TDCI Deputy Commissioner Brian McCormack. “Before signing a contract to authorize any construction or repairs, we urge consumers to always conduct research and verify a professional’s credentials.”
According to the department, there are ways to prevent work from “shoddy repair companies” and “problem contractors”:
- Research: Different types of work may require different licensure.
- Visit Verify.TN.Gov to make sure a contractor has the right license to work in the state.
- Call the contractor’s board (615-741-8307) or email contractors.home-improvement@tn.gov to look into complaint and disciplinary history.
- Only hire licensed professionals.
- Ask the contractor for everyone’s name who will be working on the project.
- Get many bids.
- Get a written contract.
- Do not may more than one-third down and do not let payments go ahead of work.
- Do not pay with cash.
- Do not sign over your insurance check.
- Make sure the contractor is insured to cover worker’s compensation, damage and liability insurance.
- Make sure the contractor gets the correct permit for code inspections.
- Research the contractor with the Better Business Bureau.
The agency also says to do not hire:
- Someone who goes door-to-door
- Someone who only can offer services for short-time
- Someone who has an unmarked vehicle or does not want to make a written contract
- Someone who wants more than half of the cost upfront