Group helps East Tennessee veterans after returning home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A program is working to make sure East Tennessee veterans feel at home after returning home from war.

Vet 2 Vet Tennessee hosted a “When War Comes Home” boot camp on Friday and encouraged family members and friends of veterans to attend to learn more about supporting veterans who may have PTSD or other post-war problems.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett says it’s important to know how to act around veterans to keep our commitment to support those who safeguard our freedom.

“One percent of our population are veterans, but 100 percent of our freedom, we owe to them. I mean there’s, we complain about what’s going on in Washington or Nashville or the courthouse, but the reality is we have it better than anybody else in the world,” said Burchett.

Vet 2 Vet is a faith-based veteran resource in Tennessee.

