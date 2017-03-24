East Tennessee lawmakers weigh in on withdrawal of health care bill

Related Coverage The Latest: Pelosi mocks GOP after health care bill fails

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee lawmakers spoke their minds Friday about the withdrawal of a health care bill in the U.S. House of Representatives set to replace the Affordable Care Act because it didn’t have enough support. Some expressed their disappointment with the bill’s failure. Others say while the bill wasn’t perfect, Obamacare still needs to be replaced.

Congressman Jimmy Duncan:

“Everything looks easy from a distance, but this is a very difficult, complicated issue. We will just have to keep working on it with the Obamacare disaster collapsing and causing major problems. Something has to be done to improve our healthcare system.”

Congressman Diane Black:

“I’m disappointed that we were not able to move forward with today’s vote as the American Health Care Act was a good first step to repealing Obamacare and creating a patient-centered health care system. It’s critical that Republicans come together on this issue to find real solutions because Obamacare is doing serious damage to the people of my district. I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and pushing for solutions that lower costs, increase access, and put patients back in charge of their health care.“

Rep. Phil Roe:

“I am proud to stand with President Trump and Speaker Ryan in support of patient-centered, free-market health care reform. Our work to protect patients from the failures of Obamacare will continue. With one-third of the counties in the First District left with no options for health care coverage in 2018 under Obamacare, and with double-digit premium increases year after year, this is the beginning of the debate, not the end. I made a promise to constituents in the First District that I would fight to repeal this flawed law, and that’s a promise I intend to keep.”

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann:

“Obamacare is a terrible law and has put further stress on our already fragile healthcare system,” said Fleischmann. “When the American Healthcare Act was introduced I made it clear that the legislation was not perfect, but was instead a step in the right direction. Although the bill has been pulled, I remain committed to repealing Obamacare and focusing on patient-centered reforms.”

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini:

“Let’s make one thing clear, Obamacare has allowed for millions of American to have access to affordable health care, avoid financially devastating medical bills, and get coverage despite pre-existing conditions. It has been a success. That said, it is by no means a perfect piece of legislation. But for six years Republicans did nothing to work with Democrats to make it better. In other words, rather than do the job they were sent to Washington to do, they cynically introduced repeal bill after repeal bill, refusing to reach across the aisle even once to propose improvements. Democrats have been, and still are, ready and willing to talk real solutions to fix what might be wrong with Obamacare. But the Republican bill would have have once again left millions of Americans without life-saving healthcare, and for us that is a nonstarter. Republicans have only themselves to blame for the position they’re in. It’s what they get for using the health and welfare of the American people for their own political advantage.