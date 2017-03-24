East Tennesseans react to withdrawal of GOP health care bill

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Pulling the GOP health care bill raised concern to some in East Tennessee, especially with Humana pulling out of the exchange next January. However, some on Obamacare said there is no need to worry.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of President Trump’s major campaign promises. That came to an abrupt end when House Speaker Paul Ryan told the president there were not enough votes to pass the GOP bill.

“The problem we have right now brings more questions than answers. One thing is for certain. We have a crisis,” said State Sen. Richard Briggs.

Briggs wondered who will provide insurance in the exchange once Humana pulls out next year.

“You will not be able to buy insurance in Tennessee off of the exchange. I’m not sure what we are going to do about that,” he said.

Some believed this scramble in Congress to get rid of Obamacare will not encourage providers to come into the exchange.

“They do not know how much support the health care marketplace will get from the federal government,” said health care analyst Craig Griffith.

Griffith and some Tennessee lawmakers were not sure if the state can bring in more providers.

“How do you persuade a company to come in and lose hundreds of millions of dollars to provide insurance?” asked Briggs.

“I don’t think there is any reason to panic right now,” said Brandy Slaybaugh, an East Tennessean covered by Obamacare.

She said without the Affordable Care Act, she would not have insurance. She said she celebrated after the GOP bill was pulled from the floor.

“I don’t think we are looking at people losing insurance right now. I don’t think in January we are going to be stuck with no options,” said Slaybaugh.

She said that’s because the push in Congress is making providers go away. She believed our United States senators can help them come back.

“They have the resources to make those calls, to contact insurance companies, and to sway the fears of insurance companies,” she said.

If that does not happen, some lawmakers said buying outside the exchange isn’t cheap.

“I think we are going into a brave new world now where we aren’t exactly sure how this is going to work out,” said Griffith.

Briggs said the Medicaid program really wouldn’t be affected much by this. He said he plans to introduce a bill related to Tenncare this week. If passed, it would remove federal mandates so Tennessee can decide what it covers. He said it may provide fewer benefits but cover more people.

Griffith said state and federal governments do not have long to find new insurance companies to enter the exchange. Open enrollment period will be in middle of November.