Company recalls almost 1 million pounds of breaded chicken that may contain metal

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — An Oklahoma company is recalling approximately 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products that may contain metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The chicken items were produced on various dates from Dec. 19, 2016-March 7, 2017. The products were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA reports the problem was discovered on March 21, 2017 after OK Foods Inc. received five consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the ready-to-eat chicken products and by FSIS inspection personnel during verification activities. After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

To view the labels, click here: OK Food Inc. Chicken recall labels (PDF)