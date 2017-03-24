Car knocks down power pole in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to the scene of a knocked down power pole in North Knoxville early Friday morning.

A car crashed into the pole on Tazewell Pike.

Tazewell Pike in between Sanders and Oakland Drive was shut down for crews while crews worked at the scene.

There is no more information at this time.

